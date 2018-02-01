Pupils from a South Derbyshire primary school are in fine voice in their attempt to become singing stars of the future through a fund-raising musical venture.
Children at Fairmeadows Foundation Primary, in Fairfield Crescent, Newhall, have joined more than 1,000 pupils from across Derbyshire to record a song.
The youngsters are aiming for success in the download charts whilst hoping to raise funds for music education within the county. Students from South Derbyshire Music Centre have also added their musical talents to the song.
Written by composers Dan Whibley and James Manson, the song The Best That You Can Be – A Song for Derbyshire, is performed by 1,700 pupils from 46 schools and three music centres across Derbyshire.
Derbyshire City and County Youth Orchestra and Youth Wind Band composed the music for the song, which was produced alongside a video filmed at 32 locations across Derbyshire.
Locations include Derby city centre, Crich Tramway Village, the Chatsworth Estate and Derby's Pride Park stadium, and feature many of the pupils who have lent their voices to the song.
Derbyshire Music Education Hub put the project together to give the children a chance to learn about creating music by providing high-quality education. Derbyshire County Council and Derby City Council have given their support to the hub along with many of the major arts organisations in Derbyshire, including Buxton Festival, Derby Jazz and Sinfonia Viva.
The county council's cabinet member for young people, Councillor Alex Dale said: "This is such a brilliant and inspiring song and a fantastic project all round. The Best That You Can Be is such a powerful message for all our young people and to have it conveyed in this way is a great way of reaching all children and their families.
"It would be wonderful if as many people as possible could download the video and see and hear for themselves just how talented the children are and how valuable the work of the Hub is to them."
The song and video is now available on Vimeo and can be accessed and downloaded via the Hub website for £1.49.
To purchase and download the video, visit the Hub website at here.
List of schools and institutions involved:
Schools:
All Saints CE Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Matlock
Alvaston Junior School
Bakewell Methodist Voluntary Controlled Junior School
Bamford Primary School
Becket Primary School
Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School
Breadsall Hill Top Primary School
Brooklands Primary School
Buxton Junior School
Crich Junior School
Dale Community Primary School
Dallimore Primary School
Derwent Community School
Fairmeadows Foundation Primary School
Field House Infant School
Flagg Nursery School
Fritchley CE Aided Primary School
Gorseybrigg Primary School
Granby Junior School
Griffe Field Primary School
Hague Bar Primary School
Harrington Junior School
Hasland Infant School
Hodthorpe Primary School
Homefields Primary School
Horsley CE Primary School
Landau Forte Moorhead Primary School
Leys Junior School
Mickleover Primary School
New Mills School & Sixth Form
Newbold CE Primary School Pre-Academy
Newtown Primary School
Portway Infant School
Portway Junior School
Ravensdale Infant & Nursery School
Saint Benedict Catholic Voluntary Academy
Scargill CE Voluntary School
Shirland Primary School
South Darley CE Controlled Primary School
St Giles' School Derby
St James' Church of England Aided Infant School Derby
St John Fisher, a Catholic Voluntary Academy
St Luke's CE Controlled Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School Glossop
St Mary’s Primary School, New Mills
Waingroves Primary School
Music Centres:
North East Derbyshire Music Centre
South Derbyshire Music Centre
South East Derbyshire Music Centre
City & County Level ensembles:
Derby & Derbyshire Schools’ Orchestra
Derbyshire City & County Youth Wind Band
Derbyshire City & County Youth Orchestra