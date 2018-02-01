Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from a South Derbyshire primary school are in fine voice in their attempt to become singing stars of the future through a fund-raising musical venture.

Children at Fairmeadows Foundation Primary, in Fairfield Crescent, Newhall, have joined more than 1,000 pupils from across Derbyshire to record a song.

The youngsters are aiming for success in the download charts whilst hoping to raise funds for music education within the county. Students from South Derbyshire Music Centre have also added their musical talents to the song.

Written by composers Dan Whibley and James Manson, the song The Best That You Can Be – A Song for Derbyshire, is performed by 1,700 pupils from 46 schools and three music centres across Derbyshire.

Derbyshire City and County Youth Orchestra and Youth Wind Band composed the music for the song, which was produced alongside a video filmed at 32 locations across Derbyshire.

Locations include Derby city centre, Crich Tramway Village, the Chatsworth Estate and Derby's Pride Park stadium, and feature many of the pupils who have lent their voices to the song.

Derbyshire Music Education Hub put the project together to give the children a chance to learn about creating music by providing high-quality education. Derbyshire County Council and Derby City Council have given their support to the hub along with many of the major arts organisations in Derbyshire, including Buxton Festival, Derby Jazz and Sinfonia Viva.

The county council's cabinet member for young people, Councillor Alex Dale said: "This is such a brilliant and inspiring song and a fantastic project all round. The Best That You Can Be is such a powerful message for all our young people and to have it conveyed in this way is a great way of reaching all children and their families.

"It would be wonderful if as many people as possible could download the video and see and hear for themselves just how talented the children are and how valuable the work of the Hub is to them."

The song and video is now available on Vimeo and can be accessed and downloaded via the Hub website for £1.49.

To purchase and download the video, visit the Hub website at here.

List of schools and institutions involved:

Schools:

All Saints CE Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Matlock

Alvaston Junior School

Bakewell Methodist Voluntary Controlled Junior School

Bamford Primary School

Becket Primary School

Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School

Breadsall Hill Top Primary School

Brooklands Primary School

Buxton Junior School

Crich Junior School

Dale Community Primary School

Dallimore Primary School

Derwent Community School

Fairmeadows Foundation Primary School

Field House Infant School

Flagg Nursery School

Fritchley CE Aided Primary School

Gorseybrigg Primary School

Granby Junior School

Griffe Field Primary School

Hague Bar Primary School

Harrington Junior School

Hasland Infant School

Hodthorpe Primary School

Homefields Primary School

Horsley CE Primary School

Landau Forte Moorhead Primary School

Leys Junior School

Mickleover Primary School

New Mills School & Sixth Form

Newbold CE Primary School Pre-Academy

Newtown Primary School

Portway Infant School

Portway Junior School

Ravensdale Infant & Nursery School

Saint Benedict Catholic Voluntary Academy

Scargill CE Voluntary School

Shirland Primary School

South Darley CE Controlled Primary School

St Giles' School Derby

St James' Church of England Aided Infant School Derby

St John Fisher, a Catholic Voluntary Academy

St Luke's CE Controlled Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School Glossop

St Mary’s Primary School, New Mills

Waingroves Primary School

Music Centres:

North East Derbyshire Music Centre

South Derbyshire Music Centre

South East Derbyshire Music Centre

City & County Level ensembles:

Derby & Derbyshire Schools’ Orchestra

Derbyshire City & County Youth Wind Band

Derbyshire City & County Youth Orchestra