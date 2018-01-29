The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Newhall teenager's unusual dream to bring back a once-popular theme park now lies in the hands of politicians.

County councillors will now have to decide whether to resurrect American Adventure at its former home near Shipley County Park.

The news follows a debate at Amber Valley District Council's recent meeting - triggered by campaigner Declan Salmon's 10,600-signature petition.

The authority resolved to pass its comments on to Derbyshire County Council, which owns the relevant land and will make a final decision.

Mr Salmon, 19, invited his friend, Nottingham-based Paul Hazlewood, to speak in front of district councillors.

He was unable to make the meeting on Wednesday, January 24, due to work commitments.

He said: "Paul told me it went extremely well. There were 50 people in the meeting and they have now forwarded it to Derbyshire County Council as the meeting was with Amber Valley Borough Council.

"There was, however, a few people against the petition but the majority agreed. So we are now at the final stages of the petition. And an answer will be revealed soon."

A borough council spokesman said: "Amber Valley Borough Council considered the American Adventure petition at its full council meeting.

"The petition was debated because it contained more than 1,200 signatures.

"Paul Hazlewood, on behalf of the petition organiser, was given five minutes to present the petition which was then discussed by councillors.

"The councillors thanked Mr Hazlewood for attending and giving his presentation, stating that the petition had clearly attracted considerable passion, interest and support.

"They stated that the council is always keen to see inward investment which benefits the people of the borough.

"As the council is neither the owner nor developer of the land, the proposals for a leisure element in any development will be referred to the landowner, Derbyshire County Council.

"The council will provide written confirmation of the decision to the petition organiser and also publish confirmation on our website."

It comes after Declan's campaign suffered a knock-back when council bosses said resurrecting the attraction was not financially viable.

American Adventure's old home has been given planning permission for a development including 307 houses, a hotel, a retirement village, leisure facilities and offices.

Declan's petition calls for council planning bosses to seek out leisure companies willing to reopen the former Wild West theme park, which closed in 2007.

Council bosses previously said there was little hope of the park ever returning because of the development and the fact all traces of the park have gone from the land.

Meanwhile, fellow campaigner Paul Hazlewood has told how Declan had suffered online abuse following his petition bid, as he defended the ambitious dream.