More than 9,200 people have signed a petition launched by a Newhall teenager to rebuild the once-popular American Adventure theme park, as amazing drone footage of the site is released.

Declan Salmon, of Birch Avenue, is well on course for reaching his total of getting 10,000 signatures, at which point, he will hand the petition to council bosses.

They have already given the green light to a housing development for the 112-acre plot.

It has taken 22 months for Mr Salmon to near his total online and he is now making a last-minute plea for more signatures which he hopes will boost interest in rebuilding the American Adventure, in Shipley, near Heanor, in Derbyshire, which closed 10 years ago.

If Declan reaches his target of 10,000 signatures then his petition could be discussed by Amber Valley Borough Council which covers the area where the Wild West theme park once stood.

Among the rides and attractions, the park even had a replica life-size town from the Wild West, complete with a saloon, where Lazy Lil and her show girls used to perform.

The teenager has taken this drone footage of the area as it looks today.

The 19-year-old said: "I only need to get to 10,000 so there is not much more to get really. It has taken me just three days to get another 1,000 signatures. But I'm just so happy right now because I'm almost there.

"When I reach 10,000 signatures I will then hand it to Amber Valley Borough Council."

He hopes that the borough council will be encouraged to seek entertainment operators to bring another theme park to the county.

The theme park closed in 2007 following financial struggles.

Little remains of the original park, although some of the rides are in use at other venues. The buildings have been demolished and there are plans to build 307 homes on the land, a scheme that was approved in 2015.

Mr Salmon said: "Nightmare Niagara was the best log flume in the UK at one time but it got demolished. If American Adventure reopens it will attract so many visitors and it will be a huge boost to the community across the UK, not just Derbyshire. New attractions could be built as well as new coasters, food outlets, gift shops and pubs."

Plenty of others have visited the petition and left messages of support. Anyone who would like to sign the petition can do so here.