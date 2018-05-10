Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxonians will be able to grab a hoard of bargain furniture when a former supermarket building that has stood empty for years is unexpectedly brought back into use.

The former Co-op site in the Maltings shopping centre is to be taken over by disabled children's charity Newlife - three-and-a-half years after a decline in sales prompted the supermarket's closure.

Newlife will open a furniture and homeware store in the building, adding to the fashion outlet it already runs in High Street.

However, the "pop-up shop" will close once its batch of brand new end-of-line stock is sold out, leaving the huge unit - where 18 staff were once employed by Co-op - empty again.

An opening date has not yet been announced for the store, which will be comparable to Newlife's permanent furniture and homeware outlet in Cannock.

Newlife chief exec Sheila Brown said: "The fashion store in Uttoxeter has done really well and we’re extremely grateful to the local community, as well as those further afield who’ve been drawn into the town as a result.

"We recently received a large delivery of brand new, quality furniture and thanks to the support of Central England Co-op, who have given us temporary use of their store, we’re delighted to offer our existing customers in the town the chance to buy fashionable furniture for their home, content in the knowledge that profits go towards buying essential equipment for children with disabilities."

It comes after the disappointment of Sports Direct reportedly pulling out of its plans to move into the unit last year.

The sport retail giant had erected signs on the building saying "Sports Direct Coming Soon," but they were subsequently taken down and the move never happened.

But Newlife's announcement will come as a welcome boost to firms trading in the Maltings, which include Edmonston's Family Butchers and Pitstop Barbers.

Pitstop boss Craig Pratley, whose business is opposite the Co-op-owned unit, said he was "delighted" when he saw Next lorries full of furniture pulling up to make deliveries.

He said he was looking forward to increased footfall in the centre, which has several empty units and has recently fallen victim to a spate of vandal attacks.

He said: "I was absolutely chuffed when I found out what was happening, because I know the Newlife store in Cannock does a roaring trade.

"It's been a long time since there's been someone in that unit and it's a massive shame, because it's a fantastic building.

"But I'm hoping this will bring more people to this end of town, which can only be good for businesses here.

"We're all hoping something can now be done to tidy the place up after all the windows that have been smashed recently."