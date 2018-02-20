Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A phone company has apologised to its customers in Newton Solney after an underground fault caused people to get crossed-lines when they made calls.

Phone numbers in the village were wrongly connecting to other numbers, causing problems for those trying to make calls on their landlines at the weekend.

Villager Terry Goring, of Newton Lane, Newton Solney, was one of the customers who experienced difficulties.

He said: "I called my landline number from my mobile and someone else answered.

"My wife then later called another woman in the village and was told she had the wrong number and when she asked, the responder gave her their number.

"We spoke to Openreach and they said they had been sorting it."

A spokesman for Openreach said: "We are really sorry for the problems experienced by a small number of customers in Newton Solney. Our engineers restored full service to the majority of customers yesterday, Monday, February 19, and are currently working to ensure there are no further problems this morning.

"The issue came about following the replacement of 140 metres of faulty underground cable, that was completed last week.

"If anyone is still experiencing any issue with their telephone line, they should report it to their service provider as soon as possible."