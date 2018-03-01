Nine homes could be given the go-ahead in Draycott in the Clay. The scheme is among the latest planning applications submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.
72 Stubby Lane, Draycott in the Clay - Outline application for up to nine homes including details of access.
5 Hollys Road, Yoxall - Erection of a single-storey front extension.
The Old School House, Main Street, Tatenhill - Removal of one ash tree.
51 Meadow Rise, Barton under Needwood - Crown reduction of one Sycamore Tree.
68 Harwood Avenue, Branston - Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension to facilitate the erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions.
Land rear of 194 Bearwood Hill Road, Winshill - Cut back overhanging branches encroaching onto property and removal of epicormic growth of one sycamore tree.
22 Beech Avenue, Stretton - Erection of a two-storey side and part two-storey and single- storey rear extension.
3 Leamington Road, Branston - Erection of a rear dormer and single-storey rear extensions.
49 Meadow Rise, Barton under Needwood - Crown reduction in height by two metres of one pear tree.
79 Wales Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a detached garage.
Lodgehill Farm, Lodge Lane, Woodlane, Yoxall - Erection of a replacement home and of a detached garage.