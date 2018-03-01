The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nine homes could be given the go-ahead in Draycott in the Clay. The scheme is among the latest planning applications submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

72 Stubby Lane, Draycott in the Clay - Outline application for up to nine homes including details of access.

5 Hollys Road, Yoxall - Erection of a single-storey front extension.

The Old School House, Main Street, Tatenhill - Removal of one ash tree.

51 Meadow Rise, Barton under Needwood - Crown reduction of one Sycamore Tree.

68 Harwood Avenue, Branston - Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension to facilitate the erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions.

Land rear of 194 Bearwood Hill Road, Winshill - Cut back overhanging branches encroaching onto property and removal of epicormic growth of one sycamore tree.

22 Beech Avenue, Stretton - Erection of a two-storey side and part two-storey and single- storey rear extension.

3 Leamington Road, Branston - Erection of a rear dormer and single-storey rear extensions.

49 Meadow Rise, Barton under Needwood - Crown reduction in height by two metres of one pear tree.

79 Wales Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a detached garage.

Lodgehill Farm, Lodge Lane, Woodlane, Yoxall - Erection of a replacement home and of a detached garage.