Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No plans have yet been made for the future use of Uttoxeter 's Lidl site as the supermarket giant prepares to move into a new home in town.

It was recently reported Lidl had launched proposals to move from its current Town Meadows Way base to a bigger unit in Brookside Road.

A total of 20 new jobs will be created if the move goes ahead as expected.

However, Lidl bosses have today confirmed they have not decided what to do with the current site when it moves.

A Lidl spokesman said: "Subject to the granting of planning permission and onward development of the new store, we will consider the best options for our existing premises."

Lidl's proposed new 1,325-square-metre store will have 182 parking spaces.

Its "state-of-the-art" facilities will include an in-store bakery, longer till areas with bigger packing areas, customer toilets with baby changing areas and bicycle parking.

The move comes just two years after the existing store underwent a massive expansion amidst increasingly fierce competition among supermarkets in Uttoxeter.

Lidl stands opposite Tesco, while Asda opened in Carter's Square in 2013 and Waitrose moved into Bridge Street last year.

The supermarket chain has experienced strong growth in recent years and its success shows no signs of slowing.

The latest results published by consumer insight group Kantar Worldpanel highlighted the supermarket as the fastest-growing in the UK, with sales up 16 per cent year on year and a market share high of 5.2 per cent.