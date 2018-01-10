Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two mini-roundabouts at a blackspot crossroads near Swadlincote are still to be built - more than 15 YEARS after proposals were first approved.

In 2003, housing developer Taylor Wimpey agreed to build two islands at the Albert Village crossroads to cope with an increase in traffic due to its nearby 400-home development in Moira Road, Woodville. Now the housing development has almost been completed but the mini-islands are still in the design stage, the developer says.

Motorists have been reporting near misses which have increased over the years due to nearby housing developments. Several accidents have also been reported at the crossroads which is also close to a primary school.

Taylor Wimpey says it is still designing the two mini-roundabouts at the Albert Village crossroads, seven months after preliminary work started at the junction in July.

The Burton Mail reported in February that talks were being held between council bosses and the housing developer to find out why plans to install the roundabouts at Albert Village crossroads had not got off the ground.

A development of 400 homes was given the green light in 2003 by North West Leicestershire District Council with conditions that a double mini-roundabout should be installed at the crossroads in Albert Village to cope with the increase in traffic.

Many of the houses have now been built and work at the former Mount Pleasant Works is still ongoing, but concerns are being raised by residents and local councillors that the mini-roundabout is yet to be built.

Mini-roundabout plan for notorious crossroads finally taking shape after 15-year wait

The district council later revealed a timeframe had been set. Jim Newton, head of planning and regeneration at the district council, told the Burton Mail that when planning permission was granted in 2003 for development on the site of the former Mount Pleasant Works, in Moira Road, Woodville, it was agreed that the developer would create a double mini-roundabout at the Occupation Lane crossroads.

An original report provided to the development control and regulatory board at Leicestershire County Council in 2003, when its highways department raised its own concerns, said: "As there will be a large increase in traffic using Occupation Lane through Albert Village, an improvement at the crossroads is considered essential.

"Detailed design of the junction has yet to be agreed and it should be implemented in accordance with a timescale also to be agreed with the highways authority."

However, work has yet to move forward, with a spokesman for Leicestershire County Council saying this week: "The county council is currently waiting for developers to re-submit proposals for the two mini-roundabouts at the Occupation Lane crossroads as part of a housing development. Once the proposals are approved, the works can be programmed, enabling the developer to complete the junction improvements."

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said today: "We are aware of our obligation to complete the highways scheme in Albert Village. Our consultants are carrying out investigation work in order to finalise a design for the double mini roundabout, ready for submission to Leicestershire County Council.

"We are in dialogue with the council's highways department and will be able to update residents once our investigations are complete."