The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children are believed to have deliberately started a fire in a two-storey derelict farm building, as police launch an investigation.

Firefighters from Swadlincote and Coalville fire stations attended the disused building in Main Street, Oakthorpe, following reports of a blaze.

Leicestershire Police have launched an arson probe into the alleged arson attack which was reported at 6.48pm on Sunday, February 4.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they had received a call to allege that "unknown children" had started a fire in the disused building and that police had been alerted.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police confirmed they had been notified but investigations were still ongoing an they could not yet confirm if the fire was arson.

It is believed the incident was started by a small fire on the first floor.

Two crews from Swadlincote and one from Coalville attended. They used one jet to fight the flames outside to gain access to the building. They also used a short extension ladder to access the first floor to tackle the blaze.



It was reported that there was a large amount of smoke on the first floor.

They left the scene at 9.02pm.