A car passenger has told how her boyfriend was left with glass in his mouth after "an object" was hurled at the windscreen - sending jagged shards flying into the vehicle.

The couple, Kirsty Holmes and her boyfriend, were driving in Derby Road, heading towards Hilton, when their windscreen was struck by the flying object.

The pair believe it had been thrown at their BMW by a passing white van, which was heading towards Hatton on the opposite side of the road. Police say they believe the attack could be one of six separate similar incidents in the area.

After Kirsty shared details of the incident on social media, she said several more people came forward to say it had also happened to them.

(Image: Kirsty Holmes)

Kirsty, of Hilton, said the incident happened at around 3pm on Friday, February 9.

The 17-year-old said: "We stopped the car as soon as it happened but we couldn't see what had been thrown.

"At first we thought it might be a cricket ball because we were near the cricket club but there wasn't anybody around.

"It's left a massive crack in the windscreen and glass was shattered everywhere.

"It was just a shock and we didn't know what to do. Glass went into my boyfriend's mouth and he had to get out of the car and spit it out. It's all over the back seats too.

"Whatever it was could have quite easily gone through the windscreen.

"It seems to have happened to a lot of other people, including drivers who have had kids in their car."

(Image: Kirsty Holmes)

Several reports have been posted on social media that vehicles in the Hilton, Hatton and Chellaston areas had been damaged in similar situations.

Motorists have claimed the perpetrators are "two or three men" in a white van wearing "hi-vis jackets".

Kirsty, who says the incident has been reported to police, shared photos of the damage to her boyfriend's car on social media and the post has been shared more than 720 times.

In another post made on Facebook page Spotted Chellaston an unnamed driver claims it happened to them at around 2.15pm on Friday, February 9, in Frisams Lane.

The post stated: "Approximately 2.15 this afternoon my husband was driving down Frisams Lane heading towards Stenson from Willington when a white van with two men inside launched a brick out of their window at my husband's Ford Ranger smashing the windscreen and nearly causing him to go in the ditch.

"Thankfully he wasn't injured just shocked. No-one was in the passenger seat which is lucky as it's covered in glass. This has been reported to the police but just be aware if you're driving in the area."

(Image: Kirsty Holmes)

Police are now appealing for witnesses in regards to this incident and others in Sutton Lane in Hatton, Buckford Lane in Findern and Stenson Road in Stenson.

Derbyshire Constabulary has received six separate reports of cars being damaged while driving, by objects being thrown from the passenger side of a moving white van.

Sergeant Graham Summers said: "These motiveless acts of damage are completely reckless.

"All the victims have been driving their vehicles when the incident has happened and as well as the obvious danger being caused to them there is a clear danger to other road users as the driver's attention is distracted.

"The only description we have is that the objects were thrown from a white transit type van and on one of the occasions there were said to be three people wearing high-visibility jackets in the front of the van.

"We would ask that if anyone has seen anything suspicious or thinks that they may have dash-cam footage that they make contact with us.

"We are also aware that there may be more victims that have not reported the incident to us and so we would also ask that they let us know."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Derbyshire police by calling non-emergency 101, quoting reference number 18000067077.