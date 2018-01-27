Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One person has died in a serious crash off the A50, police have confirmed.

Derbyshire police said officers were called at 4.25am today (Saturday, January 27) to Aston Lane in Sudbury after the incident which involved one car.

It is understood that one man died in the accident, although no other information has been released at this time.

The road remained closed in both direction, just off the A50 at the junction with the A515, for several hours and has now reopened.

Reporter Martin Naylor, of the Burton Mail's sister paper The Derby Telegraph, has been at the scene of the crash. He said: "The scene of the accident is a narrow country road. There is police sawdust covering part of the lane and a hedge has been partially damaged, possibly as a result of a car leaving the road. It is in an isolated location and there are very few houses nearby."

One Aston Lane resident who lives close to the scene said he was woken at around 5am by the blue flashing lights.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: "There were five police cars, four ambulances and a paramedics car and the car was lying on its side in the middle of the road. I think it was a BMW but I'm not 100 per cent on that. It is all over Facebook that one man has lost his life. It's very sad."

Derbyshire police released details of the crash on its Twitter account at around 8.15am.

A spokesman for the force said then: "It is due to be closed for the next few hours, please avoid the area and find an alternative route."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the crash but a spokesman said they were later told there was no need to attend.

Paramedics are also at the scene.