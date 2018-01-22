Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of seven shoplifters who were blamed for causing a huge rise in crime in Swadlincote town centre after they were all released from prison around the same time is back behind bars again – for stealing from shops.

Jordan Burgess appeared before magistrates after he stole more than £100 worth of deodorants and air fresheners from a Swadlincote shop.

He had been jailed in July, last year, for nine weeks. Now he has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted two charges of shoplifting.

We can now also show you what Burgess looks like for the first time after police released his picture to the Burton Mail.

Last year Derbyshire police had told how officers had to change their shift patterns in order to arrest Burgess and the six other thieves who went on a massive shoplifting sprees across the town, all within weeks of their prison release dates, causing a 56 per cent rise in crime in the town.

In his latest appearance in court Burgess, 38, of High Street, Swadlincote, pleaded guilty to stealing a Stanley knife worth £17.99 from Massey’s, in Woodville, on October 22 and stealing aerosols, deodorant, and air fresheners together worth £104 from Tesco Express, in Swadlincote, on December 20.

Burgess also admitted breaching the suspended sentence he was given in October, last year, imposed for stealing cheese and two bottles of washing powder from the town centre.

This time he has been jailed for a total of 17 weeks because magistrates heard he had a significant record of thefts.

They were told "every chance has been given" to assist him to mend his ways, but he still breached his suspended sentence. He was also ordered to pay £121.99 in compensation.

Burgess featured in the Burton Mail in August, last year, alongside six other thieves who had also been dealt with by the courts.

They were Leon Tilt, Daniel Singleton, Christopher Knight, Rebecca Portsmouth, Matthew Kendall and Michael Kavanagh.

Tilt, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, was jailed for 32 weeks, Knight and Kendall, both of no fixed address, were both jailed for 18 weeks, Kavanagh, of Oversetts Road, Newhall, was jailed for six weeks. Singleton, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, was ordered to pay compensation and Portsmouth, also of Midland Road, Swadlincote, was made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge.

She was later made the subject of a suspended sentence after she was caught stealing again.

When they were released from prison, Sergeant Graham Summers had pleaded with town centre shops to reconsider their layouts, urging them not to display expensive items in doorways, which were easy picking for shoplifters, he said.

But he said his pleas to shops, which he did not named individually, had fallen on deaf ears. he was told the layouts were decided by the shops' national policies.

He also told the Burton Mail the seven were responsible for a huge rise in shoplifting in Swadlincote town centre.