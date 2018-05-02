Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One third of all fire deaths in homes across the country are caused by cigarettes - prompting Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service to issue an urgent warning to smokers.

New Government statistics say that one person dies every six days from a blaze caused by a cigarette or other smoking materials, making them the biggest killer in accidental house fires across the UK.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue is now urging smokers to take care, especially when they are in their homes and remember to do simple things such as emptying ashtrays and never leaving smoking materials unattended.

(Image: Getty)

Firefighters have warned that something as simple as lighting up whilst in bed and falling asleep with a lit cigarette in hand could be disastrous.

Prevention manager Steve Ratcliffe said: "In 2017 alone, we attended 46 separate fires where the source of ignition was identified as some form of smoking materials.

"Every smoker should be made aware of the risks they take each time they light up, especially whilst in bed or under the influence of alcohol, or when using e-cigarettes.

"With the rise in popularity in e-cigarettes, fires caused by these devices and chargers are expected to grow. All users should be aware of the potential fire risk that comes with e-cigarettes.

"Always follow the manufacturer's instructions and never use if either the device or charger becomes damaged.

"I'd also like to highlight the importance of having at least one working smoke alarm on every level of your home and remind you to test them weekly.

"A safe escape plan should also be in place in case of a fire. Working smoke alarms can give you the extra time you need to escape if the worst should happen, allowing you to get out, stay out and call 999."

The service has said e-cigarette devices and chargers are known to cause house fires if they are poorly made or counterfeit or if they are not used correctly.

E-cig users are advised to only buy e-cigarettes and charges from reputable outlets and to always follow the manufacturer's instructions.

The fire service has issued advice for smokers to help prevent a cigarette fire from occurring in their home.