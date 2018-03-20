The video will start in 8 Cancel

Reports of a one-vehicle accident is affecting traffic on the A38 northbound for Egginton.

Set near the A5121 for Clay Mills, traffic is being affected between 'Beam Hill, in Burton and Willington'.

According to traffic monitoring website Inrix, there is slow traffic and congestion on Dallow Street to Belvedere Road, with one lane closed on the road.

Burton man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash on A38 near Fradley

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "We received a call just before 3pm.

"A red Citroen C4 appears to have collided with a road sign on the A38, close to the Clay Mills turnoff. There were no serious injuries, but the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up."

Elsewhere on the roads, there is heavy traffic and a travel time expected of five minutes of the A511 Ashby Road, in Winshill.

This is on the westbound side of the road just before Stapenhill Road.

Earlier today, a man was arrested following a two vehicle crash on the A38 southbound near Fradley at around 8.45am this morning.

One lane of the carriageway, near Wood End Lane, for the Fradley Park turn off, was closed while the incident was dealt with.