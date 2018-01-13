Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ball which featured in the famous "Matthews Final" of 1953 - when Blackpool striker Stan Mortensen scored an historic hat-trick - is expected to fetch thousands at an Etwall auction house.

To this day, the three goals scored by the former England centre forward - who died in 1991 at the age of 69 - remains the only ever hat-trick scored in an FA Cup final.

The ball is owned by Chris Crook, a 57-year-old IT business analyst from Surrey, and will now be sold at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, on Thursday, February 22.

Mr Crook said: "The football was donated to an FA charity raffle, possibly the tribute dinner for Stan Mortensen, at Blackpool's Savoy Hotel on November 30, 1989.

"That event was attended by many of Blackpool's former players and arranged to honour Mortensen's 50 years of service for both Blackpool FC and the town.

"The football was won in a charity raffle by a waitress, who gave it to her brother who lived in Sutton, London. When his power failed at home one Christmas Day, he called his electrician, Tom Brown, to fix it.

"Tom knew about the football and its pedigree and joked about it being given as payment for coming out on Christmas Day. After fixing the electrics, Tom was given the football as a thank you.

"Tom was a great friend of my father-in-law, Harry Keith Simmons, and the ball was eventually passed down to me in 2007."

The ball is expected to sell for between £3,000 and £5,000, and owner of the auction house, Charles Hanson, said that he is yet to have a proper 'kickabout' with the historic footballing relic.

He said: "It's been incredible to handle the only football ever used to score a hat-trick in the famous Matthews FA Cup final at the original Wembley Stadium.

"The ball was given to Stan Mortensen at the end of the game, which was watched by 100,000 fans on May 2, 1953. Despite Bolton going 3-1 up, Blackpool came back to win 4-3.

"The brown leather, 18-panel football was in a modern style for the period and would only have been used for internationals and finals. Back then, most footballs were of the cheaper laced variety.

"We expect the football to create worldwide interest. It will carry a guide price of between £3,000 and £5,000.

"I haven't dared to try doing a kick-up with it. When you think that this ball was used to score seven goals, including that famous hat-trick, at Wembley 65 years ago, it's quite humbling for a football fan.

"We hope it finds its way into an international museum of football, or perhaps into a Blackpool football fan's collection since it represents such a glorious part of our game."

The hat-trick ball will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers' Football Auction on Thursday, February 22. Anybody looking for further information about the auction can call the house on 01283 733988 or by emailing dwilsonturner@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk .