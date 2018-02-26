Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A special dog trained to care for the disabled has been found - almost seven months after going missing in Uttoxeter.

Opal disappeared while she was on a walk in October after she chased another dog into the night.

The 21-month-old golden labrador was living in town with her handlers at the time, but belongs to Canine Partners.

A spokesman for the charity, which trains dogs to care for disabled people, said: "Opal was found on Monday evening and we are delighted she is back safe and well.

"She is back in our care and there is a police investigation in place."

The spokesman declined to reveal how or where Opal was found - and it is still not known how she went missing.

She had been walking in the fields neighbouring Uttoxeter Racecourse and was seen near the Bridge Street roundabout next to Waitrose shortly before going missing.

A huge search operation got under way following Opal's disappearance, but despite covering the area on foot and flying drones above town, volunteers were unable to track the special pooch down.

After the search, Canine Partners' Ronnie Paskouis said: "The people of Uttoxeter have been brilliant and we've had volunteers in searching the area and we have hit social media and the news headlines.

"But there have still been no sightings reported, other than a few false alarms that have turned out to be other missing dogs.

"There's a real possibility Opal's been stolen, which means she literally could be anywhere in the country, so we're trying to get the story shared far and wide on social media."

Canine Partners dogs are trained to support the disabled by carrying out everyday tasks able-bodied people take for granted.

They do things many wheelchair-bound people cannot do, like picking up dropped items, opening and closing doors, emptying washing machines and helping their partners get dressed.

Puppies are sent to families to raise them until they are ready for their advanced training, when they go back into the care of the charity.

More information about Canine Partners is available online at caninepartners.org.uk