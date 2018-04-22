The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 33-year-old Burton man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after admitting stealing clothing from a town centre store.

Oskars Krastins, 33, of Waterloo Street, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to shoplifting.

He admitted stealing clothing worth £135 from Peacocks, Burton, on February 18. He also admitted possession of a foil lined bag for use in connection with theft in Tamworth on January 12.

Krastins also admitted breaching a conditional discharge and failing to attend court on March 19.

He has been made the subject of a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Other criminals dealt with in court

Linval Challis Ellis, 33, of Walden Close, Chellaston.

Admitted driving an Audi without insurance in Chesterfield Avenue, Swadlincote, on October 23.

Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Mathew Hylton, 24, of Arnold Close, Castle Gresley.

Admitted harassing a woman by persistently sending her unwanted emails in Swadlincote between November 2017 and March 15, this year.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and a 12-month restraining order.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Skaidrius Stanionis, 39, of Shobnall Road, Burton.

Admitted driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra in Evershed Way and Uxbridge Street, Burton, on February 26, with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Fined £290 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Robinson, 24, of St Johns Drive, Newhall.

Found guilty of driving a Vauxhall in Woods Lane, Newhall, while otherwise in accordance with a licence, without insurance and without an MoT certificate on October 12.

Fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Licence endorsed with eight points.

Said Motrani, 19, of Shaw Hill Road, Birmingham.

Found guilty of driving a Seat Leon in Derby Road, Burton, over the drug-drive limit on November 17.

Made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £310 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 12 months.