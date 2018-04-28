A man has been jailed after he turned up drunk at his mother's home - just two days after he was given a court order.
Karl Gilbert, 27, of Woodville Road, Overseal, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
He admitted breaching a domestic violence order by turning up drunk at his mother’s home on April 8. He has been jailed for six weeks because it was a breach of an order imposed just 48 hours before.
Other criminals to be dealt with in court
Israr Hussain , 20, of Burton Road, Branston.
Admitted driving a Volkswagen Polo in Station Street, Burton, on March 10, without insurance and failing to stop when required by an officer.
Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Licence endorsed with eight points.
Arron Johnson , 24, of Poplar Avenue, Midway.
Admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Station Street, Burton, on March 10.
Fined £115 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Kieran Woodcock , 21, of Beckett Street, Derby.
Admitted dishonestly handling stolen goods, namely a Halifax bank card, in Burton on October 6.
Jailed for two weeks concurrent to existing sentence.
Ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.
Daniel Sorby , 32, of Lowesdges Drive, Sheffield.
Admitted assaulting a female in Burton on September 18.
Made the subject of a six-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.