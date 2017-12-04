Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two former teachers charged with historical sexual or physical abuse at an Overseal special school are facing more charges after other people got in touch with police.

Terence Butler is already charged with attacking a former pupil and falsely imprisoning another pupil by allegedly locking him in a coal shed and whipping the boy with a wet towel.

It is now also alleged that he locked a second boy in a storeroom and punched another boy when they studied at Overseal Manor School more than 30 years ago.

Butler's co-accused, Christopher May, also a former teacher at the same school, had faced allegations that he sexually abused a different boy and attacked others.

Now a second alleged victim claims he too was sexually abused by May during his time at the school in the 1970s when he was aged between nine and 12.

The pair now face a total of 28 charges, 20 for May, up from 12 and eight against Butler, up from the original four.

Both deny all of the offences which are alleged to have taken place in the 1970s and 1980s at the now closed Overseal Manor School.

Speaking at Derby Crown Court on Friday, prosecutor Gordon Aspden said: "In June, the two defendants pleaded not guilty to an indictment containing 16 charges.

"Subsequently to that, new complainants have come forward and the defendants have been charged and this matter has been sent here to the crown court.

"All of the charges relate to their time at the same school and there are now 28 counts in total on the indictment."

The 20 charges May faces relate to 10 different former pupils who were at the school in the 1970s and 1980s.

They include him allegedly indecently assaulting two of them and physically abusing nine of them.

It is alleged that he broke one of the complainant's arms and punched another so hard that he lost consciousness.

It is also said that he punched other alleged victims and he is accused of striking another one with a chair.

Butler's offences allegedly include him punching boys, locking one in a cellar and a different alleged victim in a storeroom.

Both men worked as teachers at the school, which shut its doors in 1997.

May, 71, of Dan Y Coed, Llanfyllin, in mid-Wales, has been charged with four counts of attempted rape of one boy, five counts of indecently assaulting two boys and two charges of indecency with a child.

He has also been charged with eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to nine boys and one of causing grievous bodily harm to the boys whose arm he allegedly broke.

Dressed in a suit he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Butler, of Beech Lane, Stretton, Burton, has not been charged with any sexual offences.

But the 73-year-old has been charged with two counts of false imprisonment and six counts of committing actual bodily harm against a total of four alleged victims.

Judge Peter Cooke, sitting at Derby Crown Court, adjourned the case for trial which is scheduled to begin on April 3, 2018.

It is expected to last up to three weeks and the pair will next appear at the same court for a pre-trial review on February 23, 2018.

May has been bailed with the condition that he does not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. Butler has been handed unconditional bail.