The trial of two former teachers charged with historical abuse at a now closed Overseal special school has collapsed and the jury have been discharged.

Pensioners Terrence Butler and Christopher May both denied all of the charges which were alleged to have taken place in the 1970s and 1980s at the now-closed Overseal Manor School.

Butler, now 73, of Beech Lane, Stretton, and 71-year-old Christopher May, from Wales, had been on trial at Derby Crown Court accused of abusing pupils who attended the school.

However, the jury has been discharged in the case and a retrial has been scheduled for March 11, next year.

Butler faces six charges of actual bodily harm against former pupils at the school, and two charges of false imprisonment, all alleged to have been committed between 1977 and 1985.

His co-accused May, of Dan Y Coed, Llanfyllin, in mid-Wales, is charged with seven charges of indecent assault, four charges of attempting to commit a serious sex assault, one of grievous bodily harm and eight charges of causing actual bodily harm.

Both answer unconditional bail until their next court appearance.