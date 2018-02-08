Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars smashed their way into a pub before grabbing more than £1,000 from two slot machines – one of which they abandoned in the car park.

Landlady Ruth Lewis, 59, said it was the first time that the Robin Hood, in Burton Road, Overseal, has been burgled during her seven years at the helm.

She has now stepped up security by installing CCTV cameras throughout the premises.

Derbyshire Police has been conducting door-to-door enquiries and are urging any witnesses to get in touch.

Now, Mrs Lewis is appealing for witnesses who may have spotted the thieves smashing the slot machine apart in the car park and throwing its contents away to get in touch with police. The incident happened between 12.30pm and 7am on Tuesday, February 6.

She said: "We found out in the morning what had happened when our cleaner came in to start work. She saw the slot machine in the car park.

"They smashed the window and used something metal like a crowbar to open it and climb through.

"They broke into one slot machine in the bar area and stole all the money and then they carried the second one outside to the car park and ripped it apart.

"They have stolen about £1,000.

"We will now have to scrap them as they are beyond repair."

Despite what was happening downstairs, Mrs Lewis, who was sleeping upstairs heard nothing.

Two guests also staying in rooms directly above the bar were also sound asleep during the raid.

Mrs Lewis said: "No-one heard anything. I live here and sleep above, and we have a woman who was staying in the room above and she heard nothing.

"The police said it looks like professionals because they came in so quietly and knew what they wanted.

"They didn’t touch the alcohol. They also stole £50 from the bar which had been used by a guest to pay for their room for the night.

"They also stole keys to the container and the police thought they might be coming back so we have had all the locks changed and we have CCTV now.

"I am just upset that this has happened. You come downstairs to see this. We are a great little community. I have been here for seven years and we have never had a problem."

Mrs Lewis is hoping that witnesses will come forward, saying: "When they emptied the slot machine on the car park someone must have seen something if they were walking or driving past.

"Police think it could be between three and four people because the slot machine is so heavy.

"As I keep dogs we used to have our Rottweiler downstairs in the bar overnight but she died last year but if they had come in while she was there she would be after them."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Money was stolen from one slot machine and the thieves removed a second slot machine and left it in the car park. The cleaning staff found the slot machine in the car park.

"We have been conducting door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime number 18000060239.