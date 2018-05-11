The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'Right Royal' invitation with a difference is on offer to Burton and South Derbyshire residents.

Overseal Residential Care Home is to televise the royal wedding in a specially constructed marquee to raise money for its residents’ garden.

The care home, in Woodville Road, is inviting members of the public to bring their own picnic to the grounds to enjoy a day of celebration for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markles.

There will be a fancy dress competition and prizes for best dressed princes and princesses.

There will also be raffles in aid of new garden furniture and plants for the residents’ garden.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 19, at Woodville Residential Care Home, in Woodville Road, Overseal.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to RSVP by emailing sonya@oversealcarehome.com or phone 01283 762728.