A 29-year-old paedophile avoided an immediate jail sentence after making hundreds of indecent images of children at his Woodville home.

A children's charity has branded the actions of David Woods as "appalling", adding that it "simply fuels a vile online industry".

Woods, of Campion Road, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to four charges.

He admitted making 117 category A indecent photographs of children – the worst; 80 category B photographs and 317 category C photographs, all at his home between August 1, 2011, and March 20, 2017.

He also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image involving a sexual act with horses and dogs at his address between May 2, 2015, and March 20, 2016.

Woods was made the subject of a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

He will also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days, and was placed under curfew for three months.

He will be bound by the terms of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and placed on the barring list.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "These images depict the horrific abuse of young children and anyone viewing this kind of material also fuels demand in this appalling online industry.

"It’s important that more is done to tackle the trade and cut this material off at the source.

"Child sexual abuse robs children of their childhood and can have a lasting impact, well into adulthood.

"Children with any worries can also call Childline on 0800 1111. Adults can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk "