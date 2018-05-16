The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 23-year-old woman has been fined after she was caught producing cannabis.

Paige Greenshields, of Bentley Dale, Hartshorne, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

She admitted possession of 0.2g of the drug at her address on January 13, and also admitted producing a quantity of cannabis.

She has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Other people who have appeared in court

Florin Sanduliac , 23, of Walker Street, Burton.

Admitted damaging a window belonging to a woman in Burton on January 1.

Fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Lee Fitzsimmons , 51, of Bridge Street, Tutbury.

Admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on March 29.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with a six-week curfew.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Sean Carter , 24, of Needwood Park, Barton under Needwood.

Admitted driving a Peugeot in Hillside Road, Swadlincote, on September 5, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 51mph.

Fined £311 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £31 victim surcharge.

Adrian Lakin , 46, of Hargate Road, Stapenhill.

Admitted driving a Ford in Tibshelf, Derbyshire, on October 12, exceeding the 50mph speed limit by driving at 82mph.

Fined £553 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £55 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 56 days.