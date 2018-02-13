The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some real life 'pancakes' are welcoming families to Twycross Zoo today on Shrove Tuesday.

Maple and Syrup, the zoo's resident pair of Pancake tortoises, are giving visitors a different take on Pancake Day as they meet guests enjoying a day out.

Their species has unique thin, flexible shells and are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

To mark Shrove Tuesday, Maple and Syrup will be enjoying an extra healthy Pancake Day as they feast on their diet of dry grasses and plants.

(Image: Twycross Zoo)

Twycross Zoo is open to the public from 10am to 5pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.twycrosszoo.org or call 0844 474 1777.