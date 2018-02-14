The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ambulance, police and fire crews had to be called to a busy Uttoxeter road to deal with a car crash.

The accident involved two vehicles and saw West Midlands Ambulance Service called out just after 7.30pm last night, February 13, near the Shell garage in New Road.

Two patients were assessed at the scene - a 20-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. They were found not to have sustained any injuries.

Fire crews from Uttoxeter and Cheadle were called out as it was suspected one of the patients may have been trapped in the car and needed to be freed. However, that turned out not to be the case.

It is thought police were present to direct traffic while paramedics assessed the patients.