Cars have been left damaged after sliding into each other while PARKED in a Swadlincote town centre car park, despite it being gritted that morning.

A large number of vehicles had been parked in Rinkway car park, off Alexandra Road, this morning on Friday, December 15, and this afternoon, when they were spotted sliding into each other while parked in spaces.

Freezing temperatures had caused ice to form on the car park while vehicles had parked up.

Photographs of the damage to cars were posted on social media urging car owners to come forward and rescue their vehicles.

The car park is owned by South Derbyshire District Council and a spokesman for the authority said it had been gritted that morning.

However, ice seems to have formed over the grit leading to the incidents.

However, many vehicles were later removed without issue.