Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters throughout Burton and Uttoxeter are set for a smoother ride - with rail stations across the area allowing people to pay via a phone app to park their cars.

East Midlands Trains, which runs the two railway stations, has announced customers will now be able to pay for their parking with their mobile phones, through a new app called RingGo.

The new system is being rolled out at a total of 29 stations across the Midlands, including Burton, Uttoxeter and Derby.

(Image: Getty)

Lucy Dean, project sponsor at East Midlands Trains, said: "Offering customers the opportunity to pay for their parking by phone at our car parks will make it even easier to travel by train.

"As these car parks are currently pay and display, it means customers no longer need to remember to bring change to park and can simply pay by using their phone as they go to catch their train.

"We are continuing to work hard right across the network to make it simple and easy for people to travel by train and we hope this latest improvement will make a real difference to people using these stations."

The system works by customers putting in a unique code, shown on parking machines, and they can then pay for their parking on the go.

Peter O'Driscoll from RingGo said: "We know that train travellers appreciate the flexibility that RingGo cashless parking provides.

"Time-pressed commuters, especially, appreciate the benefit of not having to buy a pay and display ticket and return to their vehicle when they're rushing to catch a train. So we are particularly pleased to be working with East Midlands Trains to offer this service to motorists parking at their stations."