Parking problems in Tutbury could soon be a thing of the past as Tutbury Parish Council is to hold a meeting to discuss possible solutions.

Residents on Monk Street and Wakefield Avenue have been complaining about not being able to park outside their houses, due to confusing parking restrictions on the streets.

Now the parish council has organised a public meeting to review the current restrictions and look for ways to help the people who live there.

County councillor Phillip White has told the parish council that he is committed to assisting them with the matter.

The council is asking as many people as possible to come to the meeting to look at where restrictions can either be removed or implemented to ease the parking problems in the village.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 9, at 7.30pm at Tutbury Village Hall Small Room, in Monk Street.