A former school friend of a Swadlincote woman seriously injured in a head-on collision which put five people in hospital is holding a special charity event in her honour.

Emily Hickton is organising a musical night for the family of well-known fund-raiser Paul Wright who had to travel to four different hospitals after his wife, two step daughters, and a partner were separated following the collision near Ashby.

Ms Hickton, who attended William Allitt School, in Sunnyside, Newhall, at the same time as 23-year-old injury victim Hayley Gash, has invited a wide variety of acts for a night of musical entertainment and raffles.

Miss Gash was involved in the two-car collision, alongside her mother Ann-Marie Wright, 44, sister Courtney McKenna, aged 16, and Hayley’s boyfriend Ady Bull, 42, following the two-car crash on the A512 near Ashby. Another patient in the second car was also taken to hospital.

They were all seriously injured and taken to different hospitals, forcing Ann-Marie’s husband, Paul Wright, known as Tonka, to travel miles between hospitals to visit them.

Ann-Marie and Hayley were being treated at Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital, while Courtney had been taken to North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, was caring for Ady.

Weeks on from the crash, which happened on March 25, Courtney has now been discharged and is recovering at home, in Elmsleigh Drive, Midway, while her mother, sister and Ady have been transferred to the Royal Derby Hospital.

A friend of the family, Jackie Mulgrew Allsopp, later set up an online donation page to raise funds for Paul’s trips to hospital over the next few months as he struggles financially on just one income.

Now Emily Hickton is holding the fund-raising night at a club in Derby, after saying she felt physically sick at what had happened to her friend and her family.

She said: “I met Hayley in 2005 at William Allitt School. When we were at school we were best friends. We have stayed in touch and we both know we are there for each other.

“Hayley attends the Victory Club in Derby where my mum is secretary and my dad is steward for the rock and roll nights.

“When I heard that Hayley and her family had been involved in this car accident through Facebook I felt physically sick. I felt like I needed to do something for Hayley and her family as Hayley has been there for me from day one when we were at school.

“Also knowing that Paul does a lot for the community such as multiple charity bike runs including; the pet food run, launch of the Poppy Appeal, Easter egg run, Christmas present run and Ride to the Wall I thought it was time to give something back to the family. For one because Hayley has been there for me, and two Paul and his family have done things for the community and it's now to help them out. I am hoping that we raise a great amount of money for the family.”

The fund-raiser will be held on Thursday, May 10, at the Victory Club, in Chellaston Road, Derby.

Tickets cost £5 and includes a buffet with all donations going to the family.

Among the entertainment will be compere and male vocalist Richard Comfort; female vocalist Lorna Michelle; an ABBA tribute; Motown Mikey - Michael Anthony Boncoeur;

John Barry paying tribute to the songs of Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Don Williams; as well as male vocalists Chris Farr and Terry Nolan.

There will also be a raffle with prizes ranging from bottles of spirits to cases of beer, to meal vouchers, chocolates, food hampers and more.

Tickets and raffle tickets are available by calling Emily or John on 01332 701139 or email Emily@victoryclub.co.uk or the Victory Club. People can pay on the door.



The online fund-raising page has raised more than £400 and is still available by visiting the website. https://www.gofundme.com/4-victims-of-1-family

Leicestershire Police confirmed inquiries are continuing and no arrests have been made.