Hilton village hall is set to host a special religious exhibition this weekend, promoting messages of peace to counter Islamic extremists.

Muslims from Burton will be staging the event at the hall in Pearcroft Lane, in the Derbyshire village in a bid to highlight the peaceful creed of Islam.

The exhibition will include displays promoting peace and showcasing translated excerpts of the Koran. There will also be other extended excerpts of literature, with refreshments on offer.

The exhibition will take place on Sunday, April 15, running from midday until 2pm, and hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, a group which has overseen the peaceful revival of Islam across the past 100 years.

The group engages communities across the country to spread the word of the religion and the work they undertake.

Tahir Ahmed, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim elders association, said the Hilton event aimed to relay messages of peace.

Mr Ahmed said: "As a Muslim community, we believe it is our duty to serve this country and to stop extremism, particularly in the name of Islam, which teaches peace, loyalty, freedom, equality, respect and love for all.

"I would like to take this opportunity to invite all residents of Hilton to join us on Sunday."

Anybody interested in finding out more about the work by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community can visit their dedicated website online at www.unitedagainstextremist.com .