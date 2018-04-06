Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter swimming legend Adam Peaty is in pole position for the final of the 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealths after smashing his own games record.

The 23-year-old former Dove Valley swimmer has just won his semi-final at a canter, recording a time of 58.59 seconds - eclipsing the 58.94 swim he managed at the Glasgow games in 2014.

The Uxonian's nearest rival, South African Cameron Van Der Burgh - the man whose world record Peaty smashed in 2015 - was second after finishing his two lengths in 59.74 seconds.

In the early hours of this morning in the Australian pool, Peaty had won his heat in 59.14 seconds, but commentators said he was "rushing" and "snatching water".

But there were no such problems in the semi - and now Peaty will take on fellow Brit James Wilby, who swam the second-fastest semi-final time of 59.69, in tomorrow's 100m final just after 10.45am.

Peaty said: "I've learned a lot these last two years and I can get a lot more if I progress through the rounds. I'm still working at 90 per cent, so we're still looking good.

"It's about the race - I've no time in mind. It's April, so it's still early doors for me.

"It's about worlds and Olympics next year, so looking to peak before then, but would like to put a nice little gold on my head [at the Commonwealths]."

Peaty's 50m breaststroke campaign starts at 1.54am on Sunday, April 8, when he will swim in heat five.

The semi-final will take place at 11.19am later that morning and the final will be held on Monday at 12.07pm.

How the semi-final was won

Peaty lined up in lane four and came up against talented Van Der Burgh in lane five.

Peaty looked relaxed and focused as he took to the starting blocks.

Van Der Burgh got ahead of Peaty with a strong entry and start, but Peaty soon started overturning the deficit on the first length - and it looked like he had another gear to go into.

His pace increased after the turn as he pulled away from his rivals to win comfortably.

Upon seeing his brilliant time, Peaty gave an assured nod and looked happy with his efforts.