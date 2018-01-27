Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian and an elderly man have been involved in a collision in Swadlincote.

Derbyshire police said the incident happened near to Greenbank Leisure Centre this morning and the pedestrian had no injuries but the elderly man was trapped in a vehicle.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Swadlincote and Coalville to Hearthcote Road at 10.30am today (Saturday, January 27).

The service said that the man was trapped in the vehicle by his injuries and they liaised with Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service to get him out.

He was left in the care of the ambulance service at 11.03am.

Midlands Classic had to divert its buses due to the police presence in the area and entered Swadlincote via William Nadin Way. The operator apologised for the inconvenience.