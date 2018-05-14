Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Daniel Fleet, of Dove Free Evangelical Church, Uttoxeter

The season of Pentecost is nearly upon us and we can read about it in the Bible, Acts Chapter Two.

God wanted people to speak a language of the Holy Spirit so that they would understand about the things of Jesus Christ.

On the Day of Pentecost the disciples spoke the languages of all the people there. And what did people say?

They must be drunk. When the Spirit falls on you people sometimes think you are drunk!

It happened to me the day after I was converted and I felt drunk – before I was converted I’d been drunk a lot, so I knew what I was talking about.

Only this time there was no morning-after feeling and the state of feeling a bit drunk went on and on and on – in fact that was over 30 years ago and sometimes I still feel a little bit drunk when the Holy Spirit does things.

What happens when the Spirit falls on people? Back to Acts Chapter Two: "In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people.

"Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams.

"Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy.

"I will show wonders in the heaven above and signs on the earth below, blood and fire and billows of smoke.

"The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.

"And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved."

There are prophesies, a supernatural foretelling of what is going to happen.

There are visions; pictures of what God is doing in changing people’s lives.

Dreams of what God wants us to do, say or whatever.

There will be signs and wonders; we see these and we hear about them, the terminally sick being raised to health, the ill cured, the sad made happy, the suicidal full of hope and joy.

Today there are lots of people calling on the Name of the Lord and being saved.

There’s one of the greatest signs and wonders, miracles or whatever you want to call it, we can all have.

It is that God loves YOU and wants you to be saved. In case you don’t know what calling on the Name of the Lord is (Romans 10:9): "That if you confess with your mouth, 'Jesus is Lord' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Then you will have the Holy Spirit.

God of creation, God of Easter, God of Pentecost — you're always doing something new.

Do something new in each one of us. Make us receptive to your creative touch.

And fill each of us who calls upon the Name of the Lord with your Holy Spirit. Amen.