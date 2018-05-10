Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote-based charity has been awarded a £16,000 grant to continue providing creative workshops for young and older people.

People Express has been given a £16,323 cash boost to continue working with more than 6,000 people across the district including artists and participants, people in excluded communities and groups with shared interests.

The charity was among 10 community arts groups and a touring community arts scheme to benefit from grants totalling almost £140,000 from Derbyshire County Council.

Kalila Storey, arts engagement officer at People Express, said: “We were so pleased to hear the news that Derbyshire County Council has been able to continue to support our work this year.





“This funding will enable us to deliver our programme of work, which includes working with community groups across South Derbyshire.

“Each year People Express works with more than 6,000 people across the district, including current work in the villages of Hatton, Linton, Lullington and Newhall as well as at our base in Swadlincote.”

Its current programme includes:

The Saltbrook Heritage Trail Hatton - a heritage trail for the village of Hatton;

Creative Communities - supporting communities to set up and develop their own creative projects within their communities, working with communities in Newhall, Midway, Linton and Lullington.

Through The Looking Glass - a two-year creative programme working with The Swadlincote Aspergers Society to provide regular creative activities for adults on the autism spectrum, adults with disabilities and those with mental ill-health.

Make Volunteering Fun - providing creative training and volunteering opportunities for local young people.

Cultural Journeys - a diverse creative project with Pennine Way Junior Academy, exploring cultures from around the world.

Open Minds - regular dementia-friendly creative sessions.

As well as its projects, People Express also hosts work placements and various opportunities for young people to learn more about careers in the arts.

The county council grant is delivered to groups working in the community bringing arts, performances, creative activities, music and workshops to a range of people across the county.





Last year more than 143,000 people benefited from the work by the groups, including children in care, learning disabled and disabled people of all ages, people at risk of rural isolation or without transport, those on low incomes and residents living in care homes.



Councillor Barry Lewis, Derbyshire County Council leader and cabinet member for strategic leadership, culture and tourism, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support these valuable arts groups for the coming year and recognise the enormous benefits they bring to a wide range of people in our communities.

“It can be difficult for many people to access arts and culture, music, film and live performances because of where they live or their circumstances, but these groups make it possible and open up new opportunities to thousands of people.”