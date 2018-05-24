The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Uttoxeter school has launched an innovative plan to help pupils tackle mental health and social issues through play.

A £500 donation from JCB has funded new specialist puppets and games, which bosses at Picknalls First School hope will help their pupils maintain a steady mental approach to school life.

The HOPE scheme at the Picknalls Lane school "encourages communication through play" and, with 95 children already taking part, more equipment was needed to meet demand.

Special educational needs co-ordinator at Picknalls Sam Harris said: "HOPE is an emotional support service for children referred to the programme by a member of staff who has noticed behaviour changes.

"Over six weeks they are are given strategies, play therapy and 'talking opportunities' to help overcome potentially-life-impacting barriers.

"We are very grateful to JCB for this donation – it will make a world of difference to the service and will take us a step closer to our aim of rolling out the project to other local schools."