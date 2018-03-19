The video will start in 8 Cancel

Freezing temperatures and intermittent snow showers did not stop punters having a great time at the biggest day of racing in Uttoxeter's calendar.

An inspection was needed at 8am on Saturday to confirm the Midlands Grand National would go ahead.

But groundsmen at Uttoxeter Racecourse did a fantastic job to ensure a full card of racing thrilled an expectant crowd of thousands.

Some punters wrapped up extra-warm to cope with the unseasonable weather.

But others chose not to let the cold affect their well-planned outfits and dressed to the nines regardless.

In the big race itself, Sean Houlihan rode Regal Flow to a second win in a matter of days after success at Taunton earlier in the week.

The 16-1 shot won ahead of Milansbar to give the Irishman jockey his biggest-ever win on St Patrick's Day.

It is estimated that the annual race, which gives out £125,000 in prize money, generates £1 million for businesses in the area every year as thousands of visitors flock to town.

The four-mile, two-furlong course of thrilling fence jumps has become one of the biggest events in the racing calendar.

Race-goers were given the chance to watch the England vs Ireland Six Nations match in the venue's beer marquee.