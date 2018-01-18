Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are being urged to report litter problems after a large pile of rubbish was spotted on the side of A38 near Burton.

Highways England says it is often tasked with cleaning up the numerous piles of rubbish up and down carriageways across the UK - but in this case, close to the Claymills junction, it was the responsibility of East Staffordshire Borough Council.

However, it is not believed the council was told about the littering and it has now asked that examples of litter problems should be reported to it so it can act.

In the Claymills case there is a bin, but rubbish, including food wrappers and plastic bottles were strewn along the side of the road.

According to Keep Britain Tidy the national litter problem is estimated to cost the taxpayer more than £850 million a year to clear away.

Highways England is only responsible for cleaning litter on motorways and a small number of A roads, and every year it removes 200,000 sacks of litter from the roads it manages.

The agency works in partnership with a range of other organisations, including local authorities, to tackle the problem.

Litter is known as a threat to wildlife and a dangerous hazard to road users, whilst creating danger for road workers who are at risk from traffic while they collect discarded items.

The Burton Mail has passed on details of the issue at Claymills to the council. If you know if other areas where there are issues with litter let us know.

Do you know of a worst spot for litter? Take a photo and email it to helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk