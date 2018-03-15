Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rocester school children have answered a call to 'pimp my zimmer' from pensioners who were tired of their bland, boring walking frames.

Youngsters from Abbotsholme School have now customised the frames with a colourful collection of shining stars and bright pom-poms.

The decorations have been used to brighten up the grey walking frames for elderly residents at Barrowhill Hall care home in Rocester.

And the children have had a ball as many of the dull frames have been wrapped in extravagant streamers and personalised with residents' names.

Peggy Hughes, 97, has enjoyed the "pimp my zimmer" experience with six-year-old school boys Rory and four-year-old Jensen getting to work on her frame, which is now a sight to behold.

She said: "We’ve had such a lot of fun together. Mine is covered in pink and blue pom-poms. I’ve got stickers and pink bows and stars.

"I would never choose to use something grey, but walking frames don’t come in any other colours. I’m proud of it, I want to get up and move so I can show it off."

The 'pimp my zimmer' project is a national initiative started by a care worker in Essex who realised residents often struggled to identify which were own walking frames as they all looked the same.

The scheme, which began in 2015, has reportedly helped reduce falls in some homes by 60 per cent as OAPs are more inclined to use their new bright and attractive frames.

Barrowhill Hall’s activities co-ordinator Val Barnes said: "We are yet to see what impact the pimped up frames will have on people’s mobility but we are seeing a change in people’s mood.

"The bright colours and the memories of the fun they had decorating them put a smile on their faces and that’s lovely to see."

Barrowhill Hall is home to 74 residents, many of whom have dementia.

The children regularly visit the venue's specialist dementia unit Churnet Lodge, which offers residential care for people in the early stages of dementia.

Val said: "This has been fantastic fun for us and the children.

"The children visit us every Monday afternoon and they’ve really enjoyed bringing some colour to what is an extremely dull but hugely important piece of equipment."