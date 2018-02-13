Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School children have paid a visit to London to learning more about Parliament, including a visit to the big house itself.

Pupils from The Pingle Academy, in Coronation Street, Swadlincote, visited the Houses of Parliament where they met with South Derbyshire MP, Heather Wheeler, who dropped in to greet them.

The visit, organised in conjunction with the Parliamentary Education Centre, saw a group of 25 pupils from Year 12, aged 16 and 17, make the journey to Westminster where they were given a guided tour of Parliament followed by an educational workshop.

Rob Rea, Pingle's social studies teacher, said: "Mrs Wheeler is a regular visitor to The Pingle Academy and being able to have her talk to the students at the Houses of Parliament is a great experience for us all.

"After a tour, Mrs Wheeler gave up her time to answer the questions posed by the sixth form students. A Level politics is a popular option at Pingle but students studying law and business were also taking part to supplement their knowledge for their A level studies.

"We were wanting to wish Mrs Wheeler well in her new ministerial position and we were interested to hear about her plans for the role.

"A sincere thank you to Mrs Wheeler and we hope to see her again soon."

Mrs Wheeler said: "It was a pleasure to meet the Year 12 students from The Pingle Academy and they certainly had some testing questions lined up for me.

"I really hope the tour has helped them with their studies and that maybe one day we will see some of them in Westminster as MPs.

"Learning about our democracy and how it works is so important for young people and I would encourage any local schools who are interested in making a visit to get in contact with the Parliamentary Education Centre. There are subsidies available for travel to Westminster so please do take advantage of them."