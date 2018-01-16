The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular country pub could be set for an expansion after bosses announced plans to build holiday lodges and a shop on their site.

Businessman Peter Wilkinson wants to put up three chalets at The Raddle, in Hollington.

The scheme also involves extending the main building to create space for a toilet for the disabled, reception and small shop selling milk, bread and other basics.

Members of Checkley Parish Council have added their support for the proposal.

A letter to planners states: "The Raddle plays a major part in driving and sustaining tourism in the area with visitors regularly returning year on year.

"With the continuous growth of Alton Towers and the JCB championship Golf Course development due to completed next year it is vital that this application is supported in order to sustain local tourism.

"The Raddle over the years has provided valuable jobs and work experience for many residents in the locality. With the continued expansion of our local towns and villages it's important to encourage business development to increase employment opportunities where possible.

"We feel that this sustainable addition to an already thriving tourist business will have a positive impact on the area."

Staffordshire Moorlands District Council is expected to make a decision in the next few weeks.