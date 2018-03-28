Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial plans to build hundreds of homes on swathes of Uttoxeter fields are to be considered again in a rare move which has been declared a "victory for democracy" by campaigners.

In what has been described as "rare anomaly", planners will be forced to look again at their decision to approve the 429-home Hazelwalls Farm development. And protesters are hoping the move will see the plan thrown out this time.

The sensational turn of events was prompted by a raft of complaints from outraged Uttoxeter residents - and support from the town's MP Andrew Griffiths.

He argued his constituents were inadequately consulted on the fact nearly a fifth of the estate would overstep official development boundaries.

And a second public consultation on the plan was secured after Tory Small Business Minister Mr Griffiths made that point in writing to top government and borough council officials.

He said: "I have received concerns from many residents in Uttoxeter over this development and their disappointment at not feeling properly consulted.

"This is not about being against housing or development. Residents recognise the need for more homes to help more people onto the housing ladder – that is why they backed the original proposals outlined in the Neighbourhood Plan in a local referendum.

"What this is about is local input and everyone working together to ensure that sensible and managed development is agreed with the local community.

"I am pleased that the council will now undertake a further round of consultation on the Hazelwalls development and I would urge all residents to take part."

Mr Griffiths wrote to East Staffordshire Borough Council chief executive Andy O'Brien and Secretary of State for Communities, Housing and Local Government Sajid Javid.

And Mr O'Brien has now written back to the MP to confirm a second consultation and planning committee hearing will take place.

According to Sue McGarry, a Uttoxeter ward councillor on East Staffordshire Borough Council, the hearing is likely to take place in May.

She said: "I’m thrilled at this result. The amount of complaints about the planning committee’s decision that have gone in, a couple of which have gone to the ombudsman, has been immense.

"I’ve been on the council for three years and have never known anything like this to happen before. Planning officers tell me it's a rare anomaly.

"Now the details of the application that members weren’t informed about before the planning committee hearing can be properly considered.

"And it gives those who don’t want to see the development go ahead a chance to object again to the whole application.

"It’s a real result for the residents of Uttoxeter, because their voices have been heard.

"Andrew Griffiths has been absolutely immense. He could have quite easily just thought 'right, the decision’s been made and that’s that', but he’s fought hard for the people of Uttoxeter.

"It’s now possible that the whole application could be rejected by the committee and it could be thrown out.

"If the developer decided to pursue the development without the part outside the settlement boundary, my understanding is that would need a completely new application."

More than 300 residents, under the leadership of the community-run Hazelwalls Impact Group (HIG), responded to the first public consultation.

They lodged complaints about potential traffic, environmental and inadequate infrastructure.

Councillor McGarry said: "The Hazelwalls Impact Group have done an incredible job – they’ve pushed and pushed to make this happen.

"We should not be building outside the settlement boundary. It’s there for a reason – to ensure our town is developed in a reasonable and responsible manner."

An East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman said: "A further round of statutory planning consultation is to be undertaken to enable residents to comment on the settlement boundary.

"Following consultation the planning committee will consider again the planning policy implications associated with the settlement boundary.

"Consultation responses to be submitted online or in writing."

More information on exactly where to send consultation responses is available by calling the council on 01283 508000.

David Wilson Homes has been approached for comment.

More about the Hazelwalls Farm development

If accepted at the second hearing, the new estate, situated off Timber Lane, will be accessed through Sorrell Close and via a new roundabout on Abbots Bromley Road, where three sets of traffic lights will be installed at the junction with Stafford Road.

The site will be made up of eight one-bed flats, 72 two-bedroom homes including 10 bungalows, 134 three-bed houses and 215 four-bed properties.

It will also provide 19.7 acres of "public green space" and a new half-hourly bus service will transport residents to and from the site.

David Wilson Homes has pledged £6.4 million to support education, health and sports infrastructure as part of the development.

At July's planning hearing, responding to concerns about flooding, officers claimed "controlled drainage" would reduce run-off into the nearby brook by "60 per cent".

Despite the development being likely to contribute an extra 800 cars driving through town every day, highways chiefs said the roads around the development would still "operate within capacity".

Councillor Syed Hussain, who did not vote at the planning hearing, said: "We are favouring a greenfield site for housing. Should we really be building another concrete jungle?"