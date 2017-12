Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A further 132 homes - complete with golfing facilities along with retail and restaurants - could be on the way to a Swadlincote country park development.

Outline planning permission was originally granted for the nearly 600-house Cadley Park scheme in William Nadin Way in 2014.

The developer, Harworth Group PLC, has now presented its plans in three blocks, with this section forming Site B off Woodland Road in Stanton.

Site A includes 60 houses, Site B 110 and Site C 400 - bringing 570 in total.

Originally developers had been given the green light for 110 houses, but now they are proposing 132 homes on the site.

It also includes the replacement of a full 18-hole golf course with a nine-hole golf course and a nine-hole family golf course, and the development of Cadley Meadows Country Park, as well as retail, restaurant/public house and a cafe/restaurant.

The fresh proposals, submitted in June, will be debated by South Derbyshire district councillors on Tuesday, December 19.

In its design statement, the developers said the extra 22-house addition had been pitched after it found sufficient space for up to 25 further homes.

It said: "The extended area of land at Site B has become available following the redesign of the 18-hole golf course and substitution with two nine-hole courses and a country park.

"It is considered that this extension to Site B will allow for a more meaningful development parcel which shares a boundary with the Country Park and fully realises the illustrative masterplan for the wider site.

"The proposals aim to make the most efficient use of land that is appropriate to the nature and setting of the site. The scheme successfully aligns with Harworth Estates plans for the wider area."

Harworth Group's plans also includes adventure, discovery and traditional play areas.

The buildings on the 132-home scheme would range from two-beds up to five-beds - and a range of styles, with the number of affordable houses to be decided following discussions with planning officers.

In total, the amount of green space planned for the Cadley Park scheme stretches to more than 55 acres.

Derbyshire County Council says the homes would create the need for a further 27 places at Stanton Primary School, and as a result a donation of £205,182 would be required.

Meanwhile Southern Derbyshire CCG has found that an extra £50,213 would be needed to accommodate the increase in patients at Newhall Surgery.

District council officers have also agreed that a £72,600 donation for off-site play facilities would be needed, along with a £40,260 boost to improve the swimming pool at Green Bank Leisure Centre in Civic Way, Swadlincote.

In its report recommending approval, officers said the plans represented an effort to cope with the high demand for houses in the area.

It said: "The proposal would create a new development that responds to its context through the retention of the established hedgerows and provision of on-site open space adjacent to the open area to the north east.

"It would involve the provision of a high level of affordable homes within the sub-area that has a high demand and deficit in provision."