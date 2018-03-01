Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ageing playground could finally be given a facelift after more than 40 years - but up to £200,000 will be needed to bring it up to date.

Woodville Recreation Ground’s play area dates back more than four decades and its small collection of swings and slides need an urgent overhaul, according to nearby residents.

The Friends of Woodville Parish group has now set up a committee to spearhead a redevelopment of the area. It is used by up to 40 children at a time due to its close proximity to Woodville's infant and junior schools.

Committee member Jean Fletcher said: "Over the past 12 months a small group of Woodville residents with assistance from the Woodville Parish Council and Swadlincote CVS have been spearheading an initiative to redevelop the play area.

"It is more than 40 years of age and is now looking tired and does not reflect the needs of local residents in one of the fastest growing villages in the Midlands.

"The play area is a popular hub with local families and the proposed project has been welcomed by local residents after consultations on the Friends of Woodville Parish Facebook page and after displaying the plans at a recent event held at the local schools, including Granville Academy. These events enabled parents and children to comment on the plans and choose what sort of play equipment they would like.

"The play area is being planned to suit all ages, abilities and to provide social inclusion for all.

"We also hope to have a path leading to the play area which it doesn't have and some toilets."

The committee already has a series of designs drawn up by several contractors and now money is needed to make the dreams a reality.

The project is estimated to cost between £150,000 and £200,000 and the group is currently applying for grants. It is also contacting local businesses to help out.

Not only will be current play area be revamped but it will be extended out into the field and will include an area for teenagers too.



Further information is available by emailing jfletcher214@hotmail.co.uk contacting the Friends of Woodville Parish on Facebook.