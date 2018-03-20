Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anxious residents are calling for urgent repairs to a Burton street littered with more than 30 broken kerbs and damaged pavements, which they claim is 'dangerous'.

Householders in St George's Road say young children in pushchairs and their parents are being put at risk daily by the poor state of the road - and claim conditions have been deteriorating for 15 years.

The protest is being led by Outwoods parish councillor Bev Walker, who says damage has been caused by vehicles driving on the pavement because of the narrowness of St George's Road.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that vehicle use has led to damaged kerbs and are seeking a "long-term solution" for residents, which could involve removing the kerb entirely.

Mr Walker said he had counted 32 kerbstones which are damaged, missing or wobbly - and has made repeated calls to the council to get them repaired.

He has been living in his house for four years, but it formerly belonged to his father and he had lived there as a child. He claims there have been problems in the area for at least 15 years.

The 62-year-old, who lives with his Staffie cross Lewie, said: "We have been waiting and waiting and this has just been ongoing for a long time now. We know that it is a major job that needs doing but I feel it ought to be addressed sooner rather than later.

"They have done repairs since I have been here but it is the minimum and has not sorted the problem. We have hundreds of cars coming up here every day with it being near the hospital and sometimes I come home and cannot park outside my house.

"The road was not designed for this many cars. I have been reporting this for the last three years but it just continues to get worse. The kerbs are causing a trip hazard and there are lots of people with children walking down this road with pushchairs and it is dangerous.

"There is also water running down the road and the pavement is pushing in the walls."

Nicola Ellis, who also lives in St George's Road, said: "My young son trips over this kerb every time we leave the house - it's very dangerous."

Philip White, who represents Outwoods on Staffordshire County Council, said: "This is an issue that has been raised with me at Outwoods Parish Council over the last two months. I have spoken to the highways team at the county council to ask what they can do to solve the problems.

"What they have told me is that it is not a simple task of replacing the kerbstone because the damage is occurring due to heavy goods vehicles driving over the kerb as it is a very narrow road.

"The advice I have is that if we simply replaced the kerb like for like then soon the damage will quickly occur and will end up in a no better situation. The real solution is to lower the pavement in its entirety.

"This is a large engineering job because there are utilities under the pavement such as gas, electric and water which would also need to be lowered. Therefore this will take some time to plan and finance.

"I am continuing to push the county council to get this work done as quickly as possible."

Councillor Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "We are aware of the issues in this area, as the road is quite narrow and heavy vehicles using the road tend to damage the kerbs.

"We are working to see what the best long-term solution is for residents, which could involve removing the kerbs and reshaping the footway. Once we find a practical solution, we will work to get it implemented."