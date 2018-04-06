Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers suffering in horrendous floods say their under-strain sewer system must be improved before any new houses are built.

On Monday, April 2, Marchington was again blighted with huge areas of standing water as flooding struck for the second time in a matter of weeks.

And parish leaders are concerned plans for around 120 new homes that would funnel waste water into Marchington's sewer system could make things worse.

With £312,000 ring-fenced to ease their problems, they are urging the Environment Agency to take action before any more houses go up.

Parish council chairman Ian Morgan said: "People are worried about the effect of any extra housing on a system that’s already weary.

It’s easy for me – I live in Jacks Lane and my home isn’t badly affected by the flooding.

"But there are people who are my friends of mine who keep bearing the brunt of these problems and, every time it happens, I just keep thinking 'this is wrong'.

"We’re not against houses being built – we’ve got a neighbourhood plan that includes new houses – but the sewer system needs to be sorted before it happens."

The beleaguered residents' MP, Andrew Griffiths, has written to bosses the Environment Agency to arrange a meeting to decide how the cash could be spent.

Possible solutions suggested so far include improving the bridge in Church Lane, raising the banks to stop Marchington brook overflowing, installing flood-proof infrastructure on under-threat houses and a road closure scheme to stop cars splashing standing water into those houses.

But Mr Morgan said villagers already close Church Lane - the worst-affected area and a vital route in and out of the village - during floods.

He said: "In the round of floods in March, Fairford also had to be closed near the junction of the B5017 and Jacks Lane. Cars are being damaged in the water.

""There’s a risk to people’s and animals’ safety when it floods, because the water’s running fast enough to cause a serious problem, particularly near the brook, which gets overwhelmed very quickly.

"The mixture of sewage and standing water is an environment risk. The system is a mixed system, so when it’s overwhelmed, raw sewage is in amongst the water.

"There could be a danger that there’s something horrible in there that’s potentially harmful for people.

"There’s an extra cost to insure your house in the flooded area because they have been known to sustain damage.

"There were plans a few years ago to address the problems for individual homeowners and solve the problem in general, but they seemed to get shelved.

"Now we’re really pleased Andrew Griffiths is getting behind us and helping us move things forward."

The Environment Agency has been approached for a comment.

Why is Marchington's sewerage system under strain?

Mr Morgan says it is not only Marchington homes that send waste water to its sewers.

According to the parish council chairman, houses in neighbouring areas also contribute.

He says the village's output sewerage system heads towards the pumping station on the corner of Silver Lane, from where it is pumped out towards Dovegate Prison, then out to a site in Draycott in the Clay.

The sewerage is sent from Draycott, near the Kuhne and Nagel site, through Marchington Industrial Estate and then to the Marchington pumping station.

Dovegate Prison output is also piped into the Marchington system after the pumping station in Silver Lane.