Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist involved in a serious crash on the M1 later died in hospital.

The incident happened just after 10.45pm on Thursday, March 1, on the northbound carriageway close to junction 23A for East Midlands Airport.

The 23-year-old was driving a black Vauxhall Astra when he was involved in the collision with a lorry.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but died on Saturday, March 3.

No more information about the deceased has yet been released by police.

Detective Constable Pete Davies, from Leicestershire Police, is the investigating officer. He said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses who either saw the collision or who saw either vehicle beforehand.

"I'm especially keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle prior to it happening."

Any witnesses are asked to contact Det Con Davies on 101.