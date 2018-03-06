The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage boy was punched in the face by a runner in Etwall, police have said.

The 16-year-old boy and a friend were riding bikes on Old Station Close, in Etwall, when they were involved in an altercation with a runner who allegedly punched the youngster in the face, according to Derbyshire police.

A spokesman said that the incident happened at roughly 5.30pm on Monday, February 19, and left the boy with a split lip that required five stitches. Details have only just been released by the police to the press.

The runner has been described as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50, who was around six inches tall with grey hair.

He was wearing white running shoes with a red, pink hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, said police.

PC Caroline Holt is investigating the alleged assault, and says she is keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the runner above.

Anybody with information is being encouraged to contact Caroline on 101, quoting reference number 18000081506.

Alternatively, you can send a message online through the contact us section of the Derbyshire Police website at http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/ContactanOfficerorStaffMember.aspx .

There is also an option to contact the anonymously at independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org .