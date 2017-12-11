The video will start in 8 Cancel

Masked burglars broke into an elderly man's house in South Derbyshire and struck the terrified 70-year-old with a baton.

The pensioner was threatened when two men with their faces hidden forced their way through the patio doors at his house in Northfield, Stenson Fields, at around 3.10pm on Friday, December 8.

The men, who were both white, threatened the homeowner and hit him with a baton, but he escaped serious injuries.

One of the men searched the house before they both fled on foot.

Now detectives from Derbyshire Police are asking for anyone who might have seen two men acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch. Police are also asking for anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, which might have captured the two men, to call.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Hayley Jones by calling the non-emergency 101 police number, quoting reference number 17000535760.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555111.