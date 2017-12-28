The video will start in 8 Cancel

Concerns have been raised over a Staffordshire man who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

Staffordshire police have issued an appeal to the public in an effort to trace Ken Konchalski who went missing on Sunday, December 24.

The 52-year-old man was last seen in Stafford on that day, said a police spokesman.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with brown receding hair. Officers said that Mr Konchalski has an American accent and regularly rides a bicyle. He usually wears a baseball cap and a grey coat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Konchalski is asked to phone Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 330 of December 27.